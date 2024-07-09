Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 29,243 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,476,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.28. 94,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

