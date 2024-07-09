Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,005 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $224.00.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

