Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 352 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 97,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

