Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.29.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.51. 20,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,127. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

