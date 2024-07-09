Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 51,632 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,115 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 51,632 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 90,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,982. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

