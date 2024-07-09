Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,660 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Morningstar by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 35.3% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Morningstar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 70.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.32 and a 52 week high of $316.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

