Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,934 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 46,767 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. 2,196,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,789,718. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.