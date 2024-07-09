Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. 103,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.