Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.82. 95,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $144.13.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

