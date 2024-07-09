Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Daktronics Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Daktronics has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $635.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
