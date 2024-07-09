Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Daktronics Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Daktronics has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $635.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

