Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $352.01

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $352.01 and last traded at $353.40, with a volume of 93215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $355.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.66.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 51.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 579.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

