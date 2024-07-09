Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Denny's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 212,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,761. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.