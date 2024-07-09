dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.37

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.32, with a volume of 2057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNTL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, dentalcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.93.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

