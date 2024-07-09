DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 197,431 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,380,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

