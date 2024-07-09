DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

XRAY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 455,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after purchasing an additional 369,213 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

