Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.13

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $153.13 and traded as low as $140.55. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $140.88, with a volume of 11,967 shares changing hands.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $390.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Quinif bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,002.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 400 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,002.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

