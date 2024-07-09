Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $496.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $60.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

