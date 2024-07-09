Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.83.

DFS stock opened at $128.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

