Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DFS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,031. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

