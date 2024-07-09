Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $89.89

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and traded as high as $94.36. Dollarama shares last traded at $93.94, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DLMAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Dollarama Stock Up 0.9 %
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
