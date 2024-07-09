Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.26

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$110.26 and traded as high as C$128.97. Dollarama shares last traded at C$128.76, with a volume of 644,960 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.26.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56. In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,179 shares of company stock valued at $15,147,404. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

