Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.69. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

