DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.53

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $12.62. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 589,641 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth about $148,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

