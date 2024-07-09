DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.53

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $12.62. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 589,641 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
