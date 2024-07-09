DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

TSE:DHT.UN traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.74. 82,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,175. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.94.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

