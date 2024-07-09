DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at CIBC

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DHT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock traded up C$0.57 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.94. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

