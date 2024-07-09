Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

Shares of DYAI opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.73. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.67.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyadic International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DYAI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

