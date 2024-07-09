Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $26,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

