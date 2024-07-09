Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
NYSE ECCC opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.