Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

NYSE ECCC opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.