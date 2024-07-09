Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

