Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EWTX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

EWTX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 131,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,768. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

