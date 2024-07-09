Educational Development (EDUC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 3,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.88. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

