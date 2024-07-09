Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.9% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.4% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $924.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $878.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $835.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $754.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $929.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 911,111 shares of company stock valued at $783,500,842. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

