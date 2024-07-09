Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Endava worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Endava by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 90.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 10.7% in the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

