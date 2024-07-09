Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.26

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.26 and traded as high as C$7.48. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 164,068 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.25.

Enerflex Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.26. The stock has a market cap of C$913.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$780.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.3211137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.06%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

