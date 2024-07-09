Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Up to $12.68

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $13.54. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 81,703 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ERII shares. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ERII

Energy Recovery Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $752.17 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $291,683.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $291,683.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,084. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.