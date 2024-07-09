Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy Sells 27,044 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entegris Stock Up 1.7 %

Entegris stock opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.91.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.