Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Insider Daniel D. Woodland Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entegris Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Entegris by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

