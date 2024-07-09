EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after buying an additional 7,526,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EQT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,484,000 after buying an additional 3,159,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after buying an additional 2,808,034 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.