Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $28.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

