Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.7 %

EQNR opened at $27.77 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

