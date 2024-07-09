Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 775,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,379,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERAS has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Erasca alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERAS

Erasca Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $407.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 545,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 575,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 149,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.