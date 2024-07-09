Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Stock Price Down 5%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $189.95 and last traded at $189.95. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Esker Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.45.

Esker Company Profile

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

