Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Essent Group by 93.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

