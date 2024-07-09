Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,802,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,304,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $273.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $284.77.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.