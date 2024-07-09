Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $254.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $272.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $248.78. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $284.77.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

