Eugenia Ulasewicz Sells 3,334 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

