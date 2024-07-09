Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.46

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.46 and traded as high as $40.75. Euroseas shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 45,479 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Euroseas Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $274.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

