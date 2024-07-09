Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

EVBG opened at $35.00 on Monday. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $3,762,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

