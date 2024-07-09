Evercore ISI Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 208,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,883,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after buying an additional 3,351,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,330 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

