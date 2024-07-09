Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Evergy stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

